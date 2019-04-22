Huntsville church-goers react to Easter Sunday bombing in Sri Lanka

As we are learning more about the attacks in Sri Lanka, some people in Huntsville say those affected by the bombings are in their thoughts as they headed into their own Easter Sunday services.

"Some people hadn't heard about it on the news, but I think the people who did had it on their minds as they went to church this morning," said Slyvester Plasid.

WAAY31 caught up with Plasid just as he was leaving Easter Sunday mass. He said the bombings that took the lives of over 200 people in Sri Lanka are on his mind this Easter Sunday.

"It's not something that you would think would happen, especially on Easter morning or Easter day," said Plasid.

Church goers say right now the attack is being discussed in services across Huntsville.

"The priest also said not everybody has the freedom to go to mass and not fear a terrorist attack," said Plasid.

John Hubbard says when he walked into church, he did so without second guessing his safety.

"What was on my mind was why i was going to church, which was Easter Sunday," said Hubbard.

Everyone we talked with Sunday said as their hearts ache for the victims, they're grateful to be able to worship without fear.

"When we have the ability to do that here we should be thankful for that and just keep the victims in our prayers," said Plasid.