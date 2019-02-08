Huntsville church braced for overpass construction

The city of Huntsville is taking on four major road work projects in 2019:

* Cecil Ashburn Drive

* Huntsville Northern Bypass

* Research Park Boulevard

* North Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road

Work has already begun on Cecil Ashburn Drive.

WAAY 31 spoke to one church who will likely be impacted by the North Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road project. Troy Garner, pastor of Fellowship of Faith Church, said he anticipates his church only losing two parking spaces once construction starts. Some people said they're dreading the new construction, but Garner remains optimistic.

"I don't foresee there being any problems. I really don't," Garner said.

Garner is calm, cool and collected about the Mastin Lake overpass construction, now, but when he first heard the project was happening, he said he was concerned about what it would mean for his congregation.

"What impact is it going to have on the church and even the community?" Garner said.

Garner said he felt better about the incoming overpass once he talked to state and local transportation officials. The project is set to start this fall and will take up to 2.5 years to complete. Once the $34 million project is finished, not only will there be an overpass, but also sidewalks along the service roads.

"It will inconvenience us just a little bit because we would have to not use the York entrance, but go all the way down by the police department and do a u-turn there, then come to York Street," Garner said.

Despite the inconvenience, a church member, Vernon McCants, doesn't think they'll see any drop off in attendance.

"We are a part of this community, and what we have is a relationship with the rest of the community. We believe that our neighbors will not be affected by coming to the church," McCants said.

They're hoping for minimal impact during construction and major benefits after.

"If it's going to improve or enhance economic development, I'm all for it," Garner said.

Garner's church is a little north of the Mastin Lake intersection. WAAY 31 asked the North Huntsville Business Association president about the intersection itself, and he said he doesn't foresee there being a huge impact on businesses, because there aren't a ton of businesses there right now.