Clifford Gilberto Landers, 31, of Huntsville, is expected to face multiple charges following a pursuit this morning by UAH and Huntsville police that ended in downtown Huntsville, according to Huntsville police investigators.

Ray Garner, University of Alabama in Huntsville spokesman, said UAH campus police officers attempted to stop a silver Mercury Sable at 4:11 a.m. Friday for multiple traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s request to stop and a pursuit ensued traveling east on University Drive where the UAH police were joined by Huntsville police, Garner said.

The pursuit ended in downtown Huntsville on Cleveland Avenue where Landers then rammed two UAH police cars and attempted to strike one of the officers with his vehicle.

The UAH officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, Garner said.

Landers was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in critical condition.

A passenger in Landers’ vehicle was treated for leg cramps following the incident. The passenger was not charged in this incident.

Garner said the two UAH police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. The Huntsville Police Department was requested to investigate the police-involved shooting.