Huntsville cemetery gets cleaned up thanks to volunteer help

Two people who live in Huntsville took it upon themselves to clean up a centuries-old cemetery.

Photos show what the cemetery on Siniard Drive looked like just Friday morning, before two women cut down branches and cleared the walkway.

WAAY 31 spoke with the homeowner who lives next door to the cemetery about the issues it was causing her.

Some of the graves there date all the way back to the 1800s, and now that it's cleared, you can see some headstones are missing. The overgrowth was causing problems for some neighbors.

"The overgrowth in this cemetery is terrible and no one cleans it up," said Ms. O'Conner, who lives next to Hobbs Cemetery.

Ms. O'Conner has lived next to Hobbs Cemetery for years and told WAAY 31 she only remembers one time seven years ago when a boy scout came out to clean up the brush. Since then, downed trees and weeds have taken over, and you can see damage to about three graves.

"It needs to be moved to the street. It's still out there in the cemetery," said O'Conner.

Two people who live in the area decided to take it upon themselves to clean it up. They cleared off half of the cemetery and hope to finish up the rest soon.

The gesture made Ms. O'Conner's day.

"Hannah and her cousin, they just came in and have been very nice doing the work. They've done a wonderful job," she said.

We've called the city of Huntsville and actually found out this cemetery is not on public property. It's private and right now, we're working to find out who the owner is.

The city of Huntsville told us they're surveying around 634 cemeteries in Madison County alone, and they believe even more aren't recorded.