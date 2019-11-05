Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wants to capitalize on music, keep local artists

Mayor Tommy Battle said Huntsville is the fastest-growing metro area in the state.

It is one of several signs of success he pointed to in his State of the City address on Tuesday.

Huntsville is the third-largest city in Alabama and has seen a 10 percent growth in employment. Battle said it leads the state in job creation and hiring.

Something Battle also highlighted is the effort to make Huntsville a music city. He wants to put the city on the same level as Nashville or Austin.

He said it is important to keep local artists and create more opportunities to enjoy live msuic.

"Music is the heartbeat of a community, part of our quality of life," Battle said.

Back in 2018, the city did an audit on Huntsville's music economy. Battle said it gives the city a game plan on how to tackle this industry.

For musician and Huntsville-native Victoria Jones, it allows her to stay here to pursue her career.

"Seeing the city literally build an infrastructure and a platform and community behind the music scene, it just allows its prominent talent to continue to live and thrive here," Jones said.

At one point, music producer Stephen Moore moved to Nashville to get in with the music scene.

"There wasn't a whole lot of opportunity then, but now there is," Moore said.

He is now back in Huntsville and is impressed with the city's initiative, especially as the population keeps rising.

"If we don't capitalize here in the city, the other cities see how we're growing and the market here," Moore said. "So if we don't keep it in Huntsville, and do it ourselves, they are going to come do it."

For Jones, whose been performing locally since she was a teen, it is encouraging to see more venues, and opportunities to take the stage.

"As I've been performing out here in the community, I've literally seen venues grow, and communities wanting to hear original music, and to be able to foster and to grow and again, it's just surreal," Jones said.

The next step is setting up a music advisory board, which Battle said could happen at this week's city council meeting. Its job will be to implement the recommendations of a music audit.

The city paid a London firm, $150,000 to do that audit. It was the first U.S. city the company studied.