Huntsville capital murder suspect's hearing moved to a later date

A man charged with capital murder for a shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex will now head to court on May 8 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. This hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
Demorris Lauderdale is accused of using a Glock 9mm hand gun to shoot and kill Austin Rich, 19, on March 20, 2019, at the Brixworth at Bridge Street apartments in Huntsville.
At the time, Huntsville police said Rich was inside his girlfriend's apartment.
He was extradited back from Clayton County, Georgia, and was booked in the Madison County Jail. Lauderdale's bond hearing is set for May 10 at 11 a.m.
