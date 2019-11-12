Huntsville businessman, wife launch book of short stories

M.D. Smith, a Huntsville businessman and former owner of WAAY-TV, is launching a book of short stories with his wife, Judy.

A book launch will be held on Nov. 20 at the Wine Cellar at 2304 Whitesburg Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smith is also working on a three-book series about a female pilot and her adventures with her two friends. The setting is based on Huntsville.