Huntsville businessman, former POW enters Alabama Senate race

A Huntsville businessman who's a Purple Heart recipient and former Prisoner of War announced his plans to run U.S. Senate in Alabama in 2022.

Mike Durant joins an already crowded field of republicans seeking the seat being vacated by long-time Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.

Durant, who was captured in Somalia in 1993 after his Blackhawk helicopter was shot down, released a campaign video on YouTube called 'God Made a Soldier.'

Durant's 11-days as a Prisoner of War was featured in the movie Blackhawk Down.

The campaign video released Tuesday featured Durant's time as a captive, his career as a businessman and his aspirations to take over as an Alabama Senator. Durant is seen piloting a helicopter in the video as he asks 'the good people of Alabama to make me their next Senator.'

Durant enters an already crowded field of Republicans running for the senate seat, includes former Diplomat Lynda Blanchard, Katie Britt-a former chief of staff for Sen. Shelby, Congressman Mo Brooks, Mike Dunn, Jake Schafer and Montgomery businesswoman Jessica Taylor.

Alabama's primary is set for May 24th.