Huntsville businesses see increase in visits due to no-snow day

No snow meant a lot of people needed to find a place to go to stay busy Tuesday. We found out it meant a boom for some local businesses.

"You know, it's a little disappointing, but we're not work and we're not at school so we're going to make the most out of it and have some fun," said Rina browder

Rina Browder tried to make the snow day more fun by getting her kids out of the house and keeping them active.

"I just really wanted them to have some exercise and not video games all day. They were really bored, so we just thought, 'Why not?'" said Browder.

Alkaline Trampoline Park had a line all the way out the door Tuesday.

"We're the ones they thought of when it's too cold to be outside, we're the ones they thought to come to today," said David Graham, the manager of Alkaline Trampoline Park.

That's not the only place. Stars and Strikes also saw more business with school canceled.

"We're just having fun, because we have no school today because of a snow day, and we just thought it'd be a great day to spend it on," said Annika Kallas, a young Huntsville resident.

With each game occupied, it's safe to say they're all enjoying their free day away from home.

"I want to do is play with snow!" said Karleieh, a young Huntsville resident.

Most businesses said they waited until Tuesday morning to make a decision on either closing or staying open. WAAY 31 reached out to Madison, Limestone County and Huntsville City Schools districts to ask about their decision on early closures and there has been no response. Huntsville City Schools are back on a regular schedule Wednesday.