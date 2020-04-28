Huntsville businesses react to governor's plan to reopen portions of economy

While many stores can re-open in the coming days. Gyms, hair salons, restaurants and bars are forced to stay closed or offer curbside delivery.

WAAY 31 talked to a business we started following when the state issued its first health warning about six weeks ago.

The Sportspage in south Huntsville, said it will continue to do curbside pick-up for food throughout the next few weeks, but the owners were disappointed to learn it can’t open for dine-in Thursday night.

Owners, Brian O'Beirne and Mike Roberts have let us follow them through each step of the Coronavirus health orders.

"That was a punch to the gut. That hurt, but if it's what we gotta do. It's what we gotta do,' he said.

Both hoped to open completely in a few days because sales are way down and they're struggling to get by.

"If you can only kind of open, you're only going to kind of make a living," Roberts said.

The business applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan also known as EIDL through the Small Business Administration, but that was weeks ago. They're still waiting to hear if they’ll get money from it.

Rachel Wesson, owner of Envy, a small clothing store in Huntsville, said she’s excited to let customers back in. The store spent the past few weeks relying on curbside pick up orders.

She plans on putting measures in place to ensure customers keep social distancing guidelines inside her store. Wesson also said they’re waiting to open until Monday to make sure they're being safe and responsible.

The Sportspage in south Huntsville said they are staying optimistic and hoping after May 15 they will be able re-open. They're waiting and hoping alongside other businesses like gyms, hair salons and barber shops.