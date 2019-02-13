Huntsville businesses preparing for potential government shutdown

We're four days from the deadline for the government to make a compromise on immigration, and with the deadline so near, some businesses in the area are preparing for another potential government shutdown.

Businesses, restaurants and churches are thinking about how they can help furloughed workers, if the government shuts down for a second time. Some restaurants in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they will be running similar specials and deals for any government worker who needs help.

"We've offered 50 percent off on all the meals for the furloughed workers and their family. We've done it in the past, and we would like to do that again," said Ratul Zaveri with Urban Cookhouse. "It's kind of trying to give back to the community."

"We just feel the need to give back to our community that has given so much to us. We couldn't be here and function without you guys," said Hayley Evans with Nothing But Noodles.

Urban Cookhouse and Nothing But Noodles will be offering 50 percent off meals to furloughed workers, if the government shuts down again. All they have to do is show their government badges.