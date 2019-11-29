Clear
Huntsville businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

As the crowds head back home from Black Friday shopping, local businesses are gearing up for small business Saturday.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Last year American Express reports shoppers spent nearly 18 billion on the day.

"We are not just shopping....We're an experience," said Richard Broughton.

People who work in small downtown Huntsville businesses told me shopping small isn't about what you can buy its about connection.

"We help people on a personal level instead of just telling them what aisle to go down," said Caleb Hipp.

That's why they tell me small business Saturday is so important. Caleb Hipp, a salesperson at Lewter Hardware, says he's seen a renewed focus on shopping small over the past few years.

"I think people do care about helping out small businesses and working with people in their community," said Hipp.

Employees we talked with told said they might see an uptick in business on Saturday but they've already seen a jump as Huntsville grows.

"The more people downtown it attracts other people and other businesses. Its just great," said Broughton.

