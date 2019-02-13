Huntsville business owner upset after customer left receipt with racial slurs

A check with racial slurs and expletives written on it was recently left by a customer at a Huntsville restaurant and is causing a stir after the business posted a photograph of it to Facebook.

On Monday, co-owner of Charrito's Bar and Grill, Vanessa Martinez, said she wants everyone to know that what happened is not okay.

"People need to know it's not acceptable, and we don't want it in our restaurant," she said. "We are family-owned and operated ... and we want people who come in to feel like a part of our family."

Martinez said she was saddened and worried after she saw the check. One customer who saw it, Steven Jensen, said it disgusted him.

"Why come into a restaurant and give them your business if that's how you feel and really think? Go somewhere else," he said. "That's not really appropriate anywhere. It's a shame it happened here. It would be a shame if it happened anywhere."

Martinez said the customer who wrote on the check was sitting at the bar Saturday night. She doesn't want to identify the customer or say if it was a man or a woman.

"Maybe you were having a bad day, but it's not acceptable," she said.

Martinez said she doesn't know why the note was left, but she's hoping the hateful words don't stop others from coming back. The customer that left the check hasn't apologized or been back since Saturday night.

The slurs and expletives written on the receipt have been blurred out.