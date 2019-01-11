Clear

Huntsville restaurant co-owner says government shutdown hurting business

Huntsville businesses near Redstone are feeling the pinch.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

A Huntsville restaurant owner says the government shutdown is hurting business.

"We're 35 percent from where we should be," said Michael Northern.

Michael Northern is part-owner of several restaurants in the gateway just a five minute drive to the arsenal.

"We're really here as an amenity for the Redstone gateway development," said Northern. He also says because of that, his business is hurting.

"It (has) hurt our business dramatically," said Northern.

He's worried about the impact decreased cash flow has on his own employees.

"It trickle down affects our employees here because they don't get the hours they need, because we don't have the business here," said Northern.

He suspects it's not just a lack of a paycheck keeping people away.

"I think there's a cloud that hangs over the whole thing," said Northern.

He also says as it goes on, things are getting worse.

"I can just describe it as the trough deepening; over time it just gets kind of worse," said Northern.

He wants the shutdown to end so thousands of federal employees can get back to work.

"I pray it does but there really seems to be no end in sight," Northern said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events