Huntsville restaurant co-owner says government shutdown hurting business

A Huntsville restaurant owner says the government shutdown is hurting business.

"We're 35 percent from where we should be," said Michael Northern.

Michael Northern is part-owner of several restaurants in the gateway just a five minute drive to the arsenal.

"We're really here as an amenity for the Redstone gateway development," said Northern. He also says because of that, his business is hurting.

"It (has) hurt our business dramatically," said Northern.

He's worried about the impact decreased cash flow has on his own employees.

"It trickle down affects our employees here because they don't get the hours they need, because we don't have the business here," said Northern.

He suspects it's not just a lack of a paycheck keeping people away.

"I think there's a cloud that hangs over the whole thing," said Northern.

He also says as it goes on, things are getting worse.

"I can just describe it as the trough deepening; over time it just gets kind of worse," said Northern.

He wants the shutdown to end so thousands of federal employees can get back to work.

"I pray it does but there really seems to be no end in sight," Northern said.