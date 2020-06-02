Huntsville business not concerned protesters will loot, vandalize

In Huntsville, businesses have not been looted or damaged due to protests.

One business manager off University Drive told WAAY31 she does not expect that to change. Aisha Fields started working for Zenzele Consignment to give back to the community and celebrate African culture and heritage by selling authentic African clothes and acccessories.

She said she supports Georga Floyd protests and rallies and does not think anyone is going to cause trouble when it comes to looting businesses.

"We don't anticipate any type of issues like that," Fields said. Zenzele Consignment is a non-profit store donating to an organization called All African Development And Empowerment Project. "We're a part of, I think an international movement of black people," Fields said. "In particular who are working around economic issues that allow our businesses to serve as resource centers for the community." Fields said it is unlikely people from our community are going to destroy a business that serves them.

"The real looters are the people who took 2 trillion dollars from the United States government, the corporations who didn't need it," Fields said. "The small businesses needed the money, the everyday person who may have gotten $1200 needed the money, not the corporations who already have millions of dollars at their exposure."

Fields said it is important people continue to speak out against police brutality, and demand change.

"I don't see anything that looks like justice so I support the protest, fully 100 percent, unconditionally and I say keep on going," Fields said.