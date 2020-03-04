Huntsville business accepting donations to send to Nashville tornado relief

The news of the devastation in Nashville is impacting many here in North Alabama even sparking a call to action for people who live here in Huntsville.

"I woke up and saw the news, read all the feeds and saw all the pictures and it just broke my heart," a woman who goes by the name Pinky Kush told WAAY 31.

Kush said she couldn't believe Nashville, the place she refers to as her second home, was in shambles after an EF-3 tornado hit the city early Tuesday morning.

"As welcoming and as warm as that place has been to me I had to find a way to give back," Kush said.

Kush teamed with the Green Lady in Northeast Huntsville as a drop-off location for donations.

"Knowing that they may not be able to make that drive that anything they deliver here will get to people in Nashville," she said.

Kush said even though it'll be hard to see the devastation in person, she feels a sense of joy doing something to help the city she adores.

"Seeing pictures versus really being there and as much time as I've spent in Nashville, I know when I get to East Nash it'll be, you know it'll be heartbreaking,' she said. 'But then again it'll be rewarding being able to give what i can back to that city," she said.

The Green Lady in Five Points has a donation box in the store where it is accepting different supplies and hygiene products.

They're also going to have a truck come on Saturday to accept those bigger donations.

Kush is going to to head to Nashville Sunday to drop all the supplies off.