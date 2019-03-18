Huntsville bus riders upset about dirty bus stops

Bus riders in Huntsville are upset about the condition of bus stops. Riders said the stops are full of trash.

"Most definitely it's all trash at at the bus stop, and they really need to be cleaning. It really looks kind of bad over there," said bus rider, Romell Brundidge. "I see beer cans, Newport boxes, food sitting right there at the bus stop."

"I would like to see the bus stops cleaner, because I'm a bus rider and I just hope people take the initiative to get the job done to make a better environment," said bus rider, Vantenza Coats.

These are the reactions of bus riders when asked how they feel about Huntsville's bus stops.

Tommy Brown, director of Parking and Public Transit Department, said they do routine cleanings three times a week, and the homeless can make bus stops difficult to maintain.

"We certainly ask people to think about other people's rights and ability to have a clean shelter to wait in and ask people to clean up after themselves. That would make our jobs a lot easier," said Brown.

Riders who have to use the bus say the mess can make the wait uncomfortable. They’re tired of having to wait at dirty bus stops.

"Beer cans, restaurant cups, paper, or smoking, cigarette packs," said Coats. "It will make a person nervous."

Bus stops are public property, and Brown said he will respect people's rights to stay there whenever they please.