Huntsville bridge renamed to honor veteran killed in the Vietnam War

On Monday, the Drake Avenue Bridge at Huntsville Spring Branch was renamed to honor a Huntsville native killed in action in the Vietnam War.

The bridge was renamed the Lance Corporal Larry G. Clark Memorial Bridge by the City of Huntsville.

The Huntsville City Council wished to honor the memory of LCpl Clark 53 years after he was killed in Vietnam.

Mayor Tommy Battle, along with members of LCpl Clark's family, were at the bridge naming and dedication.

Family members said they did not expect LCpl Clark to be honored in this way.

"This is a great, great honor. I'm tickled to have this for him because these were his stomping grounds, you know, when he grew up. And, you know 21 years old is very young to be taken out, especially in a war," said Terry Rust, LCpl Larry G. Clark's nephew.

Rust said that it makes him emotional knowing that his uncle's name will be on the bridge.