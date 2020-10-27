Huntsville boy asks for donations for children with autism

A child with autism in Huntsville wants to spend his birthday month helping others.

Landon Smith just turned 8 on Oct. 3.

He told his parents his birthday wish was to help other kids with autism. That's when they started Landon's Puzzle Pieces.

You have until the end of the week to donate supplemental items and supplies. They will go to the Autism Society of Alabama and their local networking group called Making Connections.

You can find the wish list here.