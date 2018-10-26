Huntsville bomb techs explain gear used to examine suspicious devices

Local bomb technicians showed WAAY 31 how they react when called to a scene where explosives could be putting lives in danger.

On Friday, federal agents announce the arrest of Cesar Sayoc. Agents say he's the man who sent a dozen pipe bombs to prominent democrats this week.

Huntsville Police's Bomb Squad said it wears the same suits as the technicians all across the United States who intercepted the bombs that were sent this week. Their suits aren't the only equipment that they said are used.

The technicians also demonstrated how they use their robot to intercept possible bombs, and it's just like the robots used in New York, Delaware, Washington D.C. , Florida and California this week. It costs about $250,000, but has made the process not only safer, but also more effective.

"The train of thought is different than it was 20 years ago where it was, 'destroy it, make it gone and everything is safe.' Now, we are moving towards, 'we need to make it safe but preserve as much evidence as possible,'" said Jason Clarke, a bomb tech.

Clarke says they've gotten bulletins all week about what to look for.

"We take things out of the media...the current things and actually build them ourselves and train on them just in case something like that was to make its way to Huntsville," Clarke said.

These experts tell us from what they've seen from the suspicious packages, the bombs likely wouldn't be able to hurt anyone.

The Huntsville Bomb Squad responds to calls in ten different counties in north Alabama. They said they have enough equipment and personnel to responsible to multiple calls at once.