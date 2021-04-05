Huntsville billboard calls for mental health awareness after deadly police standoff

A new billboard calling for mental health awareness was unveiled Monday morning off Bob Wallace Avenue. It is the first of four billboards that will be located across Huntsville.

The billboards also call for justice for Bradley Pugh, who was shot and killed during a standoff with Huntsville police last year. His family is looking to get the complete story of what happened during that standoff.

Pugh's family is calling to see the complete body camera footage to get those answers, but they also want to fix the bigger issue.

"We can put a man on the Moon in Huntsville, Alabama, but we can't resolve an issue like this," Adina Peyton said.

She is still mourning the loss of her son, Bradley Pugh. He was shot and killed last November after an hourslong standoff with Huntsville police.

"I miss him," Pugh's son said.

Huntsville police and the Madison County District Attorney's Office justified the shooting saying Pugh pointed a gun at officers. However, Peyton says her son was suicidal and had a history of mental illness.

"Mental illness is not a crime," Peyton said.

She's hoping Pugh's death could lead to a bigger change.

"Justice for Brad is finding out the truth of what happened that night and using it to make a change, so that every mentally ill person in this town gets treatment or help, not instant tragedy," Peyton said.

The City of Huntsville is currently working on a 911 Co-Response program. There are three levels in that program.

Right now, we are operating at Level 1, where officers receive training and certification to respond to mental health crises. Huntsville police and the city are working to get to Level 2, which will bring mental health providers to the scene to help.

Melissa Knight was at the billboard unveiling Monday morning. She used to work for a suicide prevention center and says bringing those mental health providers to the scene would help officers identify whether or not they're dealing with a mental health crisis.

"They understand and have expertise on how to bring this person back down to a mental level where they can be dealt with," Knight said.

Level 3 would add resources and crisis call centers to the area.

Wellstone Mental Health is already in the process of building a $2.1 million mental health crisis center in Huntsville. It would add 39 beds for mental health patients in Madison County. However, it's still unclear when it will open.

Peyton says she's hopeful this plan could help create the change that's needed.

"You can't have this happen soon enough, because somebody else is going to have a psychotic break. There are going to be a lot of suicidal people," Peyton said.

More details on that 911 Co-Response program will be revealed during the city council meeting May 13. The city administrator says he hopes to be in Level 2 by the end of the year and Level 3 by next year. However, that timeline may shift depending on other governing agencies.

A vigil for Bradley Pugh will be held this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park.