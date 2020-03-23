Huntsville bars looking for different ways to make revenue during coronabirus outbreak

Across Alabama bars are closed after a statewide health order from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Several of those impacted are in Huntsville!

WAAY 31 spoke with the manager at one lounge who's finding ways to keep revenue coming in.

At SiP Lounge, its a bar and cigar lounge.

Their bar is closed but they're selling their cigars to keep customers happy and keep money flowing for now.

"Not having the to-go option with the food was tricky for us but thank goodness we have the cigars . We still have that other thing we can do," said Patrick Briscoe, bar manager at SiP Lounge.

Under state state health order, restaurants and bars can only sell to-go orders or pre-packaged alcohol like bottles of liquor or six packs of beer.

Briscoe told us he didn't have food to sell, and when the health order was put in place he'd already sold his inventory of spirits.

So, he turned his attention to the business' cigar inventory.

"To tip and generate money to kind of envelop money for the staff and try and get them through this time. Because the service industry is being destroyed by this," he said.

He also told WAAY 31 he hand-picked a one of a kind whiskey that will go on sale soon.

He says SiP will be the only place in the state you can get it.

Briscoe said he'll share more on that soon...but for now he just wants to keep everyone's "spirit" up while most are staying home.

"Once those come in, we can help sale that to help maintain the retail sales of the bar so I would recommend everybody come by the bar and get a bottle of that once that comes in. That'll be sure to make you happy at home,with whiskey," he said.

Briscoe told us he's thankful for a patient clientele list and great staff to work with through this time.