Huntsville barbershop gives free haircuts to veterans

People throughout North Alabama found ways to honor our nation's heroes on Veterans Day.

At Taylor's Barbershop on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, veterans received free haircuts so they could look and feel good on their special day.

WAAY 31 spoke with some of the veterans who took advantage of this honor at Taylor's Barbershop Wednesday.

One veteran told us he appreciates how people have changed on this holiday, because when he was younger, folks weren't so kind.

"It means a lot, because when I came out of the service, people spit at me, because that's the way they treated veterans back at that time," said Glenn Watson.

But decades later, Watson says it's changed his heart.

"The respect for veterans makes me feel very good that I served my country and I'd serve my country again if I was younger," said Watson.

He told us being able to see places like Taylor's giving haircuts, or even discounted meals, means more to him than many will ever know.

The owner of the shop told us the inspiration came from his late long-time friend, Bobby Smith, a Korean War veteran who frequented the shop.

"Just makes me feel we can do this for our veterans, for the community, just Bobby would be thrilled to death and I'm very thrilled," said Ollie Taylor.

Other vets say the day is about remembrance but also about appreciation for those who are still with us.

"Being able to have a day that shows our respect to them is important," said Dwayne Paro.

While Taylor's Barbershop was booked and very busy, Watson says he wants to say this to the Huntsville community on this special day.

"Thank you. From all the veterans, thank you. Thank these guys for giving me a haircut. I needed it," said Watson.

Mr. Taylor said he's gotten so much positive feedback on the free haircuts for Veterans Day, that he's decided this is going to be an annual event from now on.