Huntsville bar hires cleaning company to keep employees, customers safe from coronavirus

Furniture Factory Bar and Grill reopened Friday after closing for two days to have a professional cleaning service come in the restaurant, which said it's happy to be open and not taking any risks.

The restaurant said it's monitoring coronavirus numbers and wasn't surprised when Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current Safer at Home order on Tuesday.

"It was kind of expected to be honest. I didn't think there would be a closure again," said Justin Crisler.

Crisler said safety is the restaurant's number one priority and it is actively working to keep customers and employees safe.

"I think it's pretty basic. Follow the rules. Do what the state has told us to do. Try to follow the guidelines to the best of your ability," he said.

The business said it's making sure all employees wear face masks, and customers are asked to abide by health guidelines to social distance.

"We feel comfortable using a professional company rather than just having an employee come out and wipe down tables," he said.

"Keeping the economy going to me is a very important thing. I believe people can make their own decisions. If you decide you want to come to Furniture Factory, feel free to do that. We aren't telling people they need to stay away and we aren't telling people they need to come."

The business said it plans to continue to have professional cleaning done each week during hours the business is closed in order to keep employees and customers safe.