Huntsville bar owner reacts to statewide health order

One of the owners of a local Huntsville bar spoke to WAAY 31 after a statewide health order closed all restaurant and bars to the public.

The Sportspage said business has been slow this week ever since the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Madison County. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, take-out or delivery became your only options from local restaurants.

Gov. Kay Ivey's order said no one can consume food or drink on a restaurant's premise until midnight April 5th.

Mike Roberts, one of the owner's of Sportspage, said he assumed it was only a matter of time before Alabama followed other states' lead on not allowing people inside bars and restaurants. He said it won't just impact the restaurant employees but also the bands and performers that rely on area businesses to make money everyday.

"We don't know what we're going to do. We are all terrified. I think musicians are terrified. This is a big live music venue. I think our employees are terrified. My landlord just came in and said he's going to try to give us a break on our rent next month. I'm getting all tore up. Anyway we are going to do what we can. You know we'll get through it," he said.

Roberts said he is working with his co-owner to determine take out and delivery services they can provide their customers to keep their business up and running. Earlier Thursday, local leaders encouraged people to pick a "take-out" day when planning your meals - to support local businesses.

The state health officer said if a business is found violating the health order it could be facing a misdemeanor charge. WAAY 31 reached out to local law enforcement agencies throughout Madison County to find out how they plan on enforcing this statewide health order.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said if it discovers a restaurant or bar is violating the state health order deputies will contact the local health department.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter