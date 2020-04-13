Clear
Huntsville bar owner discusses customer's concerns whenever businesses reopen

One bar owner is already thinking of ways to practice social distancing if his bar is allowed to reopen.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 9:48 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Alabama's stay at home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus is set to expire April 30th. However, it is still unclear how the state plans to re-open businesses like restaurants, bars, and concert venues. 

"The fatigue is starting to set in, its only been a few weeks and people are already anxious to get back to some sort of normalcy," Jason Sledd, owner of Green Bus Brewing said. 

Chairs are stacked up and tables are pushed aside at Green Bus Brewing. This has become the new normal for many bars. 

"We're doing to-go only sales," Sledd said. "We are in the entertainment district, so purple cups are an option, but we also have growlers we can fill."

Sledd said he is unsure of when his bar will fully reopen.

"From what I understand, its going to be gradual, which we fully support," Sledd said. "We'll be comfortable when the customers are comfortable."

However, he said there is no saying how long it will take for people to feel safe being in close quarters with other people again.

"We may have some customers who for a long time don't feel comfortable coming to a crowded setting," Sledd said."But we also have customers who are probably going to be here 20 minutes before we open the doors back up."

When they are given the go-ahead from the city or state to reopen, he is already thinking of ways to safely do so. 

"Maybe we don't have quite as many stools at the bar," Sledd said. "Maybe we section off this front area for to go orders with a little more space for everyone to spread out, we'll just kinda play it by ear."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said is likely businesses will not reopen all at once, and the city is looking to the state for guidance. As of right now, the stay at home order has not been extended past April 30th. 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
