Huntsville bar owner discusses customer's concerns whenever businesses reopen

Alabama's stay at home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus is set to expire April 30th. However, it is still unclear how the state plans to re-open businesses like restaurants, bars, and concert venues.

"The fatigue is starting to set in, its only been a few weeks and people are already anxious to get back to some sort of normalcy," Jason Sledd, owner of Green Bus Brewing said.

Chairs are stacked up and tables are pushed aside at Green Bus Brewing. This has become the new normal for many bars.

"We're doing to-go only sales," Sledd said. "We are in the entertainment district, so purple cups are an option, but we also have growlers we can fill."

Sledd said he is unsure of when his bar will fully reopen.

"From what I understand, its going to be gradual, which we fully support," Sledd said. "We'll be comfortable when the customers are comfortable."

However, he said there is no saying how long it will take for people to feel safe being in close quarters with other people again.

"We may have some customers who for a long time don't feel comfortable coming to a crowded setting," Sledd said."But we also have customers who are probably going to be here 20 minutes before we open the doors back up."

When they are given the go-ahead from the city or state to reopen, he is already thinking of ways to safely do so.

"Maybe we don't have quite as many stools at the bar," Sledd said. "Maybe we section off this front area for to go orders with a little more space for everyone to spread out, we'll just kinda play it by ear."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said is likely businesses will not reopen all at once, and the city is looking to the state for guidance. As of right now, the stay at home order has not been extended past April 30th.