Huntsville bar excited to reopen under new coronavirus order

As people prepare for Monday evening's reopening, restaurants are waiting to learn more about the guidelines they'll have to follow to keep you safe.

WAAY 31 has talked to the Sportspage in south Huntsville after almost every coronavirus development.

The owners said they were excited to hear the changes to the health order and now they're working to get the bar ready to reopen on Monday.

One of the owners said over the next few days they'll move around tables and space things appropriately to reopen. Gov. Kay Ivey's amended Safer At Home order says its could require additional safety guidelines. That's something everyone is waiting to learn more about.

Mike Roberts, the co-owner of the Sportspage, said he was surprised they will able to re-open four days earlier than expected.

"I was a little surprised. I was at the store buying groceries for tomorrow when I got the news from my partner. We're excited about it, about opening. It's an enormous weight lifted off our shoulders," he said.

The Governor's order says bars and restaurants can't exceed 50% of their capacity. Roberts said his business normally doesn't near capacity unless they have a band playing.

He said all entertainment will be postponed until they feel it's safe and know how to manage the new guidelines.

Right now, they're working to finalize plans to reopen on Monday.