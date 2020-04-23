Huntsville auto shop takes extra measures to keep employees and customers safe

As coronavirus continues to run through our communities, businesses are having to adjust their operations.

Pro Auto in Huntsville is going the extra mile to practice social distancing and help keep employees and customers safe. They put a table in front of their counter to help keep a safe distance from customers.

They're also making sure to wipe down customers' keys and steering wheels before returning their vehicles. One employee lives with his high-risk grandparents and told us it's important he takes any extra step he can to keep them safe.

"I have separate clothes in the truck that I take these clothes off when I get there and just swap clothes all together. And then, usually wash these with nobody else's stuff at all," said Kyle Brazier, who works at Pro Auto.

Pro Auto told us they're also working to keep their high-risk customers safe by letting them do transactions over the phone and avoiding as much in-person contact as possible.