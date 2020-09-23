Huntsville author fundraising to publish her first book

Rossina Boyer, a local author in Huntsville, is currently fundraising to publish her first book.

It's called “Please, I want to see Papá again!”

The book is in English and Spanish and tells Boyer's experience as an immigrant to the U.S.

She hopes her story will help other immigrant children deal with the feelings she experienced when she was separated from her dad as a child.

Boyer has to raise $6,000 in 15 days to publish her book. She's reached a little more than half of her goal.

You can contribute to the fund by pre-ordering her book here.