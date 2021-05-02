Huntsville attorney comments on jury selection in Darby trial

Monday begins the murder trial of a Huntsville police officer.

Officer William Darby is charged with fatally killing a mentally-ill man back in 2018 and that man was Jeffrey Parker.

Now, it's up to the public decide what will happen to Darby in court.

The high-profile case will start at the Madison County Courthouse and Monday jury selection begins.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says this case would have been over with earlier if it weren’t for the delays because of COVID, but added, no matter the wait, hopefully justice will be served.

"It's a good time to get it over with, on both sides, to go ahead and try this case," said McDaniel.

August 3rd, 2018, Darby and three other officers were called to a home where Parker was claimed to be armed and suicidal.

When officers arrived, they talked Parker down from having a gun to his head.

But after a while, Body camera footage shows Darby shooting and killing Parker and that is what the jury will have to make a decision on:

If Darby reasonably shot Parker.

"The law on that issue is that a person can use deadly physical force if he reasonably believes the other person is using or is about to use unlawful deadly physical force against him or another person," said McDaniel.

Mark McDaniel is a Huntsville attorney and he told WAAY-31 this case was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic...but he believes enough time has gone by to start the trial.

The judge will select 12 jurors who will listen to every bit of evidence to determine if Darby is guilty or not.

But McDaniel fears a fair trial isn’t possible. .

"Can you make your decision, in this case, based on what you hear from the witness stand and nothing else? If you can do that, raise your hand, let me know. That's going to be the key issue for jury selection," he said.

McDaniel believes if a juror claims they do not know the facts about this case, he believes they shouldn't be selected for jury.

Right now, Darby currently still works for the city and helps update the police policy.

This case is now also coming on the heels of people in the community wanting mental health personnel on calls like these instead of police officers.