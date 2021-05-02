Clear

Huntsville attorney comments on jury selection in Darby trial

Huntsville Officer William Darby's trial is set to begin Monday.

Posted: May 2, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Monday begins the murder trial of a Huntsville police officer.

Officer William Darby is charged with fatally killing a mentally-ill man back in 2018 and that man was Jeffrey Parker.

Now, it's up to the public decide what will happen to Darby in court.

The high-profile case will start at the Madison County Courthouse and Monday jury selection begins.

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel says this case would have been over with earlier if it weren’t for the delays because of COVID, but added, no matter the wait, hopefully justice will be served.

"It's a good time to get it over with, on both sides, to go ahead and try this case," said McDaniel.

August 3rd, 2018, Darby and three other officers were called to a home where Parker was claimed to be armed and suicidal.

When officers arrived, they talked Parker down from having a gun to his head.

But after a while, Body camera footage shows Darby shooting and killing Parker and that is what the jury will have to make a decision on:

If Darby reasonably shot Parker.

"The law on that issue is that a person can use deadly physical force if he reasonably believes the other person is using or is about to use unlawful deadly physical force against him or another person," said McDaniel.

Mark McDaniel is a Huntsville attorney and he told WAAY-31 this case was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic...but he believes enough time has gone by to start the trial.

The judge will select 12 jurors who will listen to every bit of evidence to determine if Darby is guilty or not.

But McDaniel fears a fair trial isn’t possible. .

"Can you make your decision, in this case, based on what you hear from the witness stand and nothing else? If you can do that, raise your hand, let me know. That's going to be the key issue for jury selection," he said.

McDaniel believes if a juror claims they do not know the facts about this case, he believes they shouldn't be selected for jury.

Right now, Darby currently still works for the city and helps update the police policy.

This case is now also coming on the heels of people in the community wanting mental health personnel on calls like these instead of police officers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528309

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson761751516
Mobile40767804
Madison34520501
Tuscaloosa25622451
Montgomery24249585
Shelby23341246
Baldwin20966306
Lee15792168
Calhoun14447312
Morgan14240279
Etowah13785352
Marshall12158222
Houston10501280
Elmore10013205
Limestone9927150
Cullman9610193
St. Clair9575237
Lauderdale9386238
DeKalb8806185
Talladega8173175
Walker7203279
Autauga6907107
Jackson6790110
Blount6616135
Colbert6279134
Coffee5483115
Dale4807111
Russell437838
Chilton4235111
Franklin423482
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa3994150
Escambia392575
Chambers3544123
Dallas3534150
Clarke350260
Marion3089100
Pike308977
Lawrence299498
Winston273372
Bibb259663
Marengo248564
Geneva246975
Pickens233459
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188444
Cherokee183745
Randolph179141
Monroe175740
Washington166639
Macon158649
Clay153256
Crenshaw151457
Cleburne148241
Lamar140934
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126328
Bullock123041
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104032
Greene92234
Choctaw60024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 847430

Reported Deaths: 12197
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby947521610
Davidson88945931
Knox50369633
Hamilton43960491
Rutherford42810428
Williamson27845217
Sumner23831347
Montgomery20074224
Wilson18700233
Out of TN1824897
Unassigned16971134
Sullivan16604290
Blount15388193
Bradley14920149
Washington14471245
Maury13406171
Sevier13304175
Putnam11321174
Madison11097241
Robertson9724131
Anderson8729172
Hamblen8585172
Greene7827153
Tipton7297101
Coffee6888121
Dickson6819110
Cumberland6683128
Carter6580156
Gibson6503145
Bedford6495129
McMinn646698
Roane6249104
Jefferson6155125
Loudon608769
Hawkins5973107
Lawrence587786
Monroe580895
Warren553981
Dyer5408105
Franklin513390
Fayette501776
Cheatham452755
Obion452796
Cocke447998
Lincoln434363
Rhea433575
Marshall416658
Campbell414063
Weakley407664
Giles3980100
Henderson377776
Macon361078
White360969
Carroll360483
Hardin356466
Hardeman350564
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne316573
Henry316575
Marion312047
Scott310345
Overton299961
Wayne294835
Hickman283146
McNairy280254
DeKalb278754
Smith276639
Haywood270361
Grainger261650
Trousdale249822
Morgan248439
Fentress240847
Johnson238238
Chester213551
Bledsoe211911
Polk205324
Crockett202648
Unicoi201349
Cannon191131
Union189534
Grundy178834
Humphreys178324
Lake170126
Sequatchie169029
Benton165240
Decatur157939
Lewis157926
Meigs137925
Stewart131728
Jackson131535
Clay110131
Houston108933
Perry106128
Moore100817
Van Buren84423
Pickett75924
Hancock58212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events