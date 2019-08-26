Huntsville attorney: Bus driver on phone when fatal wreck happened in Mississippi

WAAY 31 learned the driver in the charter bus crash that killed two people from Huntsville and injured dozens of others was on her phone at the time. The bus was on the way to a Mississippi casino.

A Huntsville attorney, Will League, is representing six of the survivors and shared that information. We also uncovered the company cannot currently operate buses.

"The driver was on her cell phone, was travelling at an excess speed for the conditions. The throttle was in excess of 70% going through an icy bridge, and the pre-trip inspection did not reveal the tires were improperly inflated," League said.

He said they learned through testimony, the Teague VIP Express bus driver was on the phone when the bus she was driving crashed last November. He also said the tires on the bus were over-inflated. It's not clear if she was even able to see the road when she crashed on I-269 in Desoto County, Mississippi.

"The passengers have provided statements that the windows were foggy where they were, and we're trying to determine through expert testimony what was going on with the defrost system, and could the driver even see?" League said.

WAAY 31 did some digging and learned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will not currently allow Teague VIP Express to conduct interstate commercial operations. We asked if the company is permanently shut down, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Records show the company failed to pay a fine within 90 days, and it's required to have $5 million worth of insurance on file. Currently, the administration site shows no insurance on file.

League said nine months later, his clients are still struggling.

"I have several clients with broken backs, have had back surgery, shoulder surgery, and that's just the physical. I have several clients who are really suffering emotionally from this," he said.

WAAY 31 called the bus company and the owner answered. He said he couldn't talk about if the company is permanently closed. It's unclear if the bus driver is still employed.

League said he expects to have a court date set in the coming weeks on the lawsuit he's filed. That suit names the driver and the bus company. He's also suing the casino because it was in a joint venture with the bus company. League says the casino should have turned the bus around when weather warnings were issued.