Huntsville astronaut, former Space Shuttle commander pleads guilty in deaths of 2 girls

Former Astronaut and Space Shuttle Commander Col. Jim Halsell Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and assault for his involvement in a 2016 wreck that killed two girls.

He had originally been charged with reckless murder.

The wreck took place on Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County. Niomi Deona James, 11, and Jayla Latrick Parler, 13, were killed in the crash.

Halsell was sentenced to serve four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

He immediately was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Tuscaloosa County jail.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office says Halsell spoke in court about his remorse and apologized to the families of the two girls who were killed.

He will remain held in the Tuscaloosa County jail until he can be transferred to a state prison to serve out his sentence.

Court documents state that Halsell, a Huntsville resident, was driving to Louisiana to pick up his son when the wreck took place.

Previously, an attorney for Halsell stated that Halsell had Ambien in his system at the time of the crash.