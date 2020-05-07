Huntsville assisted living community holds Mother's day parade for families

HarborChase of Huntsville invited families for a Mother's Day parade to see their loved ones.

The assisted living and memory care community brought patients outside to ring bells as their loved ones drove by, leaving them presents including flowers and candy as well as signs.

Jack Ellis, whose wife lives at the community, said he's been able to Facetime her five times since the coronavirus pandemic started. He said being able to see his wife Diane in person helped make the upcoming holiday weekend special.

"It's hard to be separated from your loved ones. Particularly when the world seems to be falling apart, but the people at HarborChase have done a good job in making this bearable and today is an example," he said.

Ellis told us he saw his wife Thursday for the first time in a few weeks. He said he's attended HarborChase's two other parades to see his loved one as well.

Prior to coronavirus, Ellis said he would make daily visits to see his wife.