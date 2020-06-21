Huntsville artists pay homage to Black Lives Matter movement with installation

In Huntsville, 17 artists pouring out their emotions onto canvasses.

It's in honor of the Black lives matter movement and they did it for free as an art installation downtown.

Over the last week this new installation has caught the attention of many people downtown...enough to cause them to pull over and take photos.

They're at Clinton Avenue and Woodson Street right next to Memorial Parkway.

WAAY-31 spoke with an admirer who explains why she felt the need to see the art for herself.

These paintings have caught the eye of many people and one woman told us she's appreciative of them because it gives her hope during this time.

"I'm an artist as well so that's what really sparked me to really stop and look and pay attention to what other people's feelings may have," said Lanetta Phillips.

Lanetta Phillips told us she had to stop and see the paintings up close Sunday afternoon.

She told us she enjoyed being able to look at each piece and try to understand what it means.

As a Black woman, she told us what we're seeing right now with the protests and demand for change is needed.

"As I get older i want to see the change happen for the next generation and be able to come out like this without any stress," she said.

17 local artists created the paintings and they're all very different...ut have one theme: a look at racial equality through the eyes of the creators.

Phillips told us she has yet to be able to create anything on her own canvas... but she wants to say thank you to those who have and hopes it inspires others.

"It means a lot to me. It's taking the extra step to help others be empowered and to draw or to paint whatever it may be to help them out to get through the struggle," she said.

After one month these paintings will be gone, but you can come now and see them for yourself.