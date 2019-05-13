Huntsville area housing market experienced growth in first quarter of 2019

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors says home sales continued to increase from January through March in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the association, 1,567 homes were sold in the first quarter, which is a new record. The association says, for the first time, the largest number of sales was for homes with a sale price between $150,000 and $200,000.

The sales of homes on the market for less than $150,000 declined by 24% from the first quarter 2018 level, the association says, which is attributed to record low inventory and increased sale prices.

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors says the average sale price increased by 8.3% to $235,610, the median sale price increased by 8.8% to $208,333 and the average days on market dropped 25.5% to 55 days on market.