Huntsville approves buying land in Cummings Research Park for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution on Thursday to purchase land for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

The City of Huntsville plans to purchase 22 acres of land in Cummings Research Park, at a cost of no more than $1.8 million in taxpayer money. The land will then be donated to build the magnet school.

The city is in negotiations on the land. The deal should be finalized in 90 to 120 days.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be Alabama's third magnet school free to students from across the state.

At the Huntsville City Council meeting WAAY 31 learned the school will have roughly 300 kids from 7th to 12th grade. Some will be housed on the 22 acres campus.

Right now there is no specifc set of criteria for which students will be able to go to the school, "right now the legislation states that its going to academically motivated students from across the state of Alabama. I think we need not look at any type of specifics right now. The board of trustees will develop admissions criteria. It will be eligible for all students from across 137 districts from across the state of Alabama," said Pat Sullivan, Vice President of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering Foundation.

Sullivan told WAAY 31 the specific selection criteria will be finalized sometime in the fall of 2019.