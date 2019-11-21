Huntsville City Council approves creating first-in-the-country music advisory board

On Thursday, Huntsville became the first city in the country to create a music advisory board to improve music culture in the Rocket City.

The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved the creation of the board, but not without some concerns. The board will be made up of nine members from the community, each who will serve two year terms. Those members will be selected next year.

Before approving, almost every council member, including Mayor Tommy Battle, emphasized the importance of diversity in the board's ranks.

"It's something that we've been working on for a long time, and having a music board. Now we have to get the right people on the board," Battle said.

It's been almost a year in the making. The city of Huntsville spent $150,000 on a music audit study in 2018. The study said Huntsville needs a stronger music scene, with more events and local musicians. It recommended creating a music advisory board to help.

"They'll represent the performers, the artists, the people that perform, the people that actually have the buildings, and the whole community, too," Battle said.

With a $40 million amphitheater on the way in MidCity, and an expansion at the Von Braun Center underway, the city says they must grow their music footprint.

Council President Devyn Keith wants to make sure the board's focus stays local.

"Do you draw out talent from outside more than you do helping the talent that's within? I think the city has shown we have great talent from within," Keith said.

Battle says growing the music industry, ultimately, grows Huntsville.

It's something that brings people to Huntsville, as they become part of Huntsville, they become part of our employment scene and part of our whole economy," Battle said.

Council members said more than 50 people already have expressed interest in the board. If people are not elected to the board, they can also be part of a subcommittee.

Once up and running, the board will meet at least once every 90 days.