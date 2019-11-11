Huntsville apartment fire victim says he complained about unit in the past

Monday evening, we saw the damage caused from a heating unit, that caught fire in a home Saturday night.

Insulation litters the apartment, along with burned-out vents.

When that fire broke out at the Madison Grove apartments on Saturday, the tenant told us he'd complained about the unit in the past.

WAAY-31 spent the day Monday trying to get answers for the tenant who was burned out of his home.

We went up to management to try and ask them what happened and they would not give us an answer.

We were able to see the damage from the burned apartment, and the tenant told us he's lucky to be alive.

Inside the apartment you can still smell the smoke.

Insulation is everywhere and windows are broken, from when Huntsville Fire and Rescue came in to get the fire under control.

The man who lives here has caution tape on his front door and showed us where the pipes from the unit are all burned.

Huntsville fire investigators told us the fire started upstairs and you can see the black vent and where it spread through the ceiling.

The tenant told us he's happy he got out when he did, because the fire could have killed him, and he hopes to move into a vacant unit next door.

We went into the leasing office to try and get some answers, since the tenant said he complained about the unit, and all they did was change the filter.

They refused to answer our questions, and said we needed to leave because we were on private property.

We reached out to a company that possibly owns the apartment complex via phone and email and we're waiting to hear back.