Huntsville apartment complex murder victim identified

The Madison County Coroner identified the murder victim from an apartment complex shooting as Rena Moore, 42.

Investigators in Huntsville and Birmingham spent hours looking for her boyfriend Cornett Evans for killing her. Evans was located about 100 miles away in Birmingham by US Marshals at a Super 8 motel Friday morning. He killed himself before they could arrest him.

Phillip Jennings said he's lived at the Sunlake Apartments at Edgewater for about five years and said he saw Evans outside his building just before the shooting.

"I just happened to notice him since I had my blinds open. We are in the middle of moving. I just seen him pacing back and forth out there behind the apartment," Jennings said.

Jennings said he didn't see Evans with a gun, but when he heard one go off he called 911.

"While I was calling 911, I heard the other three shots. Then I heard that girl screaming running back to her apartment," he said.

Jennings said he turned on the news and saw a picture of the same man he saw outside his building was now wanted for murder.

"It’s very bizarre. We have been here five years. Domestic problems, you never know," he added.

Other neighbors said they heard Evans and his girlfriend, Moore, arguing just before the shooting yesterday morning.

Jennings said he still wants to know why Evans killed her.

"When I think about that, he was out to kill her. I’m assuming his mentality was, if I can’t have her, then nobody else is going to have her," he said.

WAAY 31 looked into Evans' past. In 2015, an ex-girlfriend filed a protection order against him after she accused him of stalking and harassing her.. She said that he grabbed her arm during an argument.