Huntsville Police special unit working to solve crime

Huntsville Police are working to get violent criminals off the street. This past year, an anti-crime unit made nearly 700 arrests.

3-year-old Livia Robinson, also known as sweet Livie, was killed in March of 2018. Huntsville Police said three people drove by her mom's home, shot into it and killed her while she was sleeping on the couch.

"She was a little bundle of joy. An angel walking on earth. She loved everybody," said MeMe McComb, her mom.

Her mom said 10 months later that it hasn't gotten any easier, but she's relieved to hear the anti-crime unit is helping stop crime and get dangerous people off the street.

"They took everything from me and my little girl," she said.

In 2018, the unit arrested 685 people. 289 of those were arrested for committing felonies. Officers in the unit said they don't stop until they catch who's responsible.

"They're not going to be able to get everybody, but it's a good start. They should continue," she said.

"A 3-year-old that was killed in our city. Every investigator, every officer and members of the anti-crime team, we work tirelessly to find the offenders arrested that night before we went home," said Tory Green, a Huntsville Police officer.

Less than 10 hours after Livie was murdered, the three people accused of killing her were booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.

"We can actually go out and spend all day looking for one person if we have to. We go after the most dangerous felons that we can," said Sgt. Terry Lucas with the department.

As the three people accused of killing Livie wait behind bars for their trial, the anti-crime unit hopes it helps her family and others heal.

"It gives them closure. The person that committed the crime is not out doing crimes. We take them in front of the justice system and they do what they do," Lucas said.

McComb said she hopes her daughter's death serves as a wake-up call to the community.

"Some of the crime can stop, because this is not life. Living like this in constant fear of something like this always happening," said McComb.

Huntsville Police said the anti-crime unit is a major help to investigators, because it allows them to work to solve other crimes while the suspects in their case are being tracked down by the officers in the unit.