Clear

Huntsville announces #GoPlayHsv Challenge

The challenge begins on July 1 and prizes will be awarded each week of the month.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Huntsville Parks and Recreation is getting ready to kick off its "#GoPlayHsv Challenge."

The challenge starts on July 1 and lasts the entire month. Every week, the city will host events and physical activities to let you know about exercise opportunities in Huntsville.

For the challenge, all you have to do is attend a weekly activity, snap a picture, and post in on social media using the #GoPlayHsv. Organizers say they want to motivate people to not only improve physical health, but also mental health.

"Besides losing weight or lowering your blood pressure, you're getting your brain going. Just being outside can make you feel really great," said Ashlee Polesak with Huntsville Parks and Recreation.

Each week in July, a winner will be selected from the social media posts and will get a special prize from a local business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events