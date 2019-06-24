Huntsville announces #GoPlayHsv Challenge

Huntsville Parks and Recreation is getting ready to kick off its "#GoPlayHsv Challenge."

The challenge starts on July 1 and lasts the entire month. Every week, the city will host events and physical activities to let you know about exercise opportunities in Huntsville.

For the challenge, all you have to do is attend a weekly activity, snap a picture, and post in on social media using the #GoPlayHsv. Organizers say they want to motivate people to not only improve physical health, but also mental health.

"Besides losing weight or lowering your blood pressure, you're getting your brain going. Just being outside can make you feel really great," said Ashlee Polesak with Huntsville Parks and Recreation.

Each week in July, a winner will be selected from the social media posts and will get a special prize from a local business.