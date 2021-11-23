Clear
Huntsville announces Thanksgiving schedule for city offices, services

Huntsville public transit

Public transit, animal services and parks and recreation are just a few of the things that will be temporarily halted for the holiday.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 3:12 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The City of Huntsville has announced all municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The following services will also be affected:

• Thursday's garbage collection route will be picked up Friday.

• There will be no Orbit fixed-route or Access paratransit service Thursday. 

• Recreational centers and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday but reopen Saturday.

• Huntsville Animal Services will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

• Municipal court will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The City reminds residents that police and fire departments will be on duty through the holiday weekend.

