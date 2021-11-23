Huntsville announces Thanksgiving schedule for city offices, services

The City of Huntsville has announced all municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The following services will also be affected:

• Thursday's garbage collection route will be picked up Friday.

• There will be no Orbit fixed-route or Access paratransit service Thursday.

• Recreational centers and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday but reopen Saturday.

• Huntsville Animal Services will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

• Municipal court will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The City reminds residents that police and fire departments will be on duty through the holiday weekend.