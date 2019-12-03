Huntsville and Madison County first responders prepare for winter weather

As winter weather batters our neighbors up north, Madison County first responders met Tuesday to ensure they are prepared for whenever snow and ice come here.

We sat in on a briefing about how they plan to keep everyone safe this season.

One of the main takeaways from the meeting of Huntsville and Madison County first responders is everyone needs to have a plan and be prepared.

"It does not really happen that often. So it gives us a chance to come and talk about some events that may occur that we don't deal with very often," said Jeff Birdwell.

Birdwell is the director of the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Tuesday morning, the EMA hosted a winter prep meeting with several first responders including police and utility companies.

The goal of the meeting was to go through possible scenarios and see how well they can work them out in a timely manner.

"Doing exercises like this allows that perspective to come across from many different agencies and we can all learn from what everybody else has learned," said Birdwell.

He told us they also discussed working better as a team to better help the entire community.

For residents, Birdwell stresses the importance of being aware of what to do whenever winter weather comes our way

"Don't wait until the last minute to have that go-kit. Don't wait until the last minute to have that plan on what you're going to do in case winter weather, severe weather does occur," he said.

Some things you can do is leave heavy jackets in the car, along with hats or gloves, and also buy a flashlight and batteries or chargers for any mobile devices you may have.

Birdwell also suggests packing a simple tool kit, lighter, first aid kit and having jumper cables in your car for emergencies.

Along with keeping a non-perishable food item in the car, leave a large blanket and weather radio for emergencies.