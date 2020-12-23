Huntsville airport prepares for Christmas travelers

Before travelers head to the airport there are some new precautions they need to be aware of. At Huntsville International everyone is required to wear a mask. Markers are placed to show you where you stand or sit to keep a six foot distance. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminals. For the full list of precautions click HERE.

Just last week the T.S.A. added new scanning tech at the Huntsville Airport that reduced the amount of bags that need to be opened for search.

Now Wednesday will be a busy day for 2020, but a Huntsville Airport representative explained that it won't be anything near this time last year.