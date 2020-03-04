Huntsville airport employees prevent woman from being trafficked

Four Huntsville International Airport employees were recently recognized by the TSA for combating human trafficking.

The airport says the employees prevented a passenger from becoming a victim of human trafficking. The employees are Public Relations and Customer Service Manager Jana Kuner, Chief of Public Safety Chris Scott, Public Safety Lieutenant Heath Murphy and Delta Airlines Station Manager Randy Tiemann.

“The DHS Strategy for combating Human Trafficking is modeled after the four Ps- Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnerships," said Gail Linkins, TSA Federal Security Director for Alabama. “On January 14, 2020 three Huntsville International Airport employees and one Delta Airlines employee became aware of and took action that prevented a young woman traveling out of the Huntsville International Airport from becoming a victim of human trafficking.”