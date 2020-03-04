Clear
BREAKING NEWS Murder suspect in custody after body found in Jackson County woods Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Thousands of dollars stolen from Morgan County school; former employee in custody Full Story

Huntsville airport employees prevent woman from being trafficked

Huntsville International Airport says employees prevented a passenger from becoming a victim of human trafficking.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 1:58 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 1:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Four Huntsville International Airport employees were recently recognized by the TSA for combating human trafficking.

The airport says the employees prevented a passenger from becoming a victim of human trafficking. The employees are Public Relations and Customer Service Manager Jana Kuner, Chief of Public Safety Chris Scott, Public Safety Lieutenant Heath Murphy and Delta Airlines Station Manager Randy Tiemann.

“The DHS Strategy for combating Human Trafficking is modeled after the four Ps- Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnerships," said Gail Linkins, TSA Federal Security Director for Alabama. “On January 14, 2020 three Huntsville International Airport employees and one Delta Airlines employee became aware of and took action that prevented a young woman traveling out of the Huntsville International Airport from becoming a victim of human trafficking.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events