Huntsville airport collecting gift cards for unpaid TSA workers, and you can help

The Huntsville International Airport is giving the community an opportunity to help TSA employees during the partial government shutdown.

TSA employees are not allowed to receive tips but now the airport is allowing you to help by buying a gift card for up to $20 for places such as gas stations and grocery stores.

"We are so blessed and so very grateful for all of the places that have helped," said Diane Counts, a team leader and TSA employee at the airport.

Counts said she and her employees are coming up on the second payday where they won’t see a paycheck.

"How are they going to pay their house payment? Their electric bill?” Counts said.

Since passengers and the community reached out, wanting to help, airport employees decided to ask their directors for answers. They responded by allowing donations in the form of gift cards.

"It had to be in increments of $20 or less and that those had to be specific store gift cards or specific gas gift cards," said Jana Kuner, airport PR manager.

One woman who travels frequently for work said she is thankful TSA employees are still showing up for work even without getting paid.

"I would not be able to do the challenge that my work has right now to get out and see all these people and go to all the sites, so I’m very grateful every day that they're still showing up," said Lauren Gibbs.

Representatives from the airport say they want to collect enough money so they can provide every TSA employee with gift cards.