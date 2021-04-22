Huntsville advisory council releases report on law enforcement actions during June 2020 protests

At a Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday night, the advisory council released a report on law enforcement actions during last year's June protests.

One of those protests ended with dozens tear gassed and some claiming to be hit with rubber bullets. The police have stood by their actions, and said it was necessary to disperse the crowd.

The report presented Thursday night is 248 pages long.

The recommendation from the third-party advisory council appointed by Huntsville City Council recommends every police department involved in last summer's protest gets more training across the board and should not have acted the way they did last summer.

A need for training and communication with the police department were the two big key takeaways shared Thursday night from this report. The lack of both of these is what the council believes ultimately caused the chaos that occurred on June 3.

The recommendations were mainly that Huntsville police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison police be better trained so these issues don’t happen again.

Other recommendations include resolutions to fix what the advisory council says was a lack of communication between agencies, organizers and protesters.

During this monthslong review of what happened last June, the advisory council reviewed the police chief's report on last year's protests, heard from members of the community during multiple meetings and had an online submission portal where people could send videos and photos of what happened during those protests.

The council investigated nearly 300 hours of body camera footage and countless interviews from those agencies involved. They said body camera footage reviewed showed an obvious lack of training.

The city council is meeting Apr. 28 to have a broader discussion about the report and tell about how they will implement some of these recommendations.

The report states "In Huntsville, the Floyd protests were relatively peaceful—especially compared to violent instances nationwide—and many (although not all) of HPD’s actions were appropriate. Nevertheless, the protests also triggered confrontations between HPD and protesters, resulting in claims that officers had used inappropriate tactics and unlawful force against Huntsville citizens who were exercising their First Amendment rights."

You can read it below: