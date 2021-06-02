Huntsville activist wants to get more teen involvement in a clean community

In Huntsville, activists are working to reach the youth and inspire them.

Sunday, an event was dedicated to doing just that.

WAAY-31 was there and spoke with organizers on the impact they hope to have on this community.

"Every year, no more dirty inc and partners, we get together and do something to kick off the summer and we do a lot of youth services," said Pastor Fred Whitlow of "No More Dirty" Inc.

His goal Sunday was to provide a fun environment for kids and teens, but also inspire them to stay out of trouble.

There were bouncy houses, music and giveaways.

Some teens even volunteered to help.

"It feels good to take that step forward and when you see a change that needs to happen, it feels good to be apart of that change," said one.

Some of the vendors included crisis services of North Alabama and they said they hope more people come to more events like this.

"The young folks in our community know there are so many different ways to connect, engage and develop your leadership and feel connected to the community you live in," they said.

One of the things that were given away was a biodegradable drug bag, where you can put your choice of drug on here and it'll dissolve it.

This way, prescription drugs aren't getting into the wrong hands.