Activist demands for transparency in Dana Fletcher's death

A week after the fatal shooting of Dana Fletcher, Huntsville activist Frank Matthews III is calling for more immediate transparency.

"The body cams are like another police officer. The difference in the police cam officer is they're non biased. Whatever comes through the eye of that camera, that's what it is," said Matthews.

Fletcher was shot and killed October 27th after Madison police say he pointed a gun at them and refused to come out of his vehicle.

We spoke with activist Frank Matthews after he stated Madison county needs change and that they need it now.

One of the biggest takeaways from the talk with Matthews is he said he thinks someone needs to watch the police body footage and it should be a third party.

Madison police told us they have irrefutable evidence against Fletcher, and Matthews says that should be enough to release it to someone in its entirety.

Frank Matthews stood outside of the Madison County Courthouse with several people who work with him and also some bystanders who believed in what he was saying.

Matthews spoke about how Dana Fletcher's killing reminds him of the 60s and referenced the shooting deaths of Trayvon Martin to Emantic Bradford Jr.

Matthews is the President of Outcast Voter League and wants to create a team of people in Madison County and the City of Madison to help bring transparency to the community.

Monday evening there will be a town hall meeting hosted by the Huntsville-Madison County NAACP.

It'll be held at the Richard Showers Recreational Center at 6 p.m. and WAAY-31 will be there to live stream the entire meeting.

They want to inform the community of how and why police react the way they do when they have to use deadly force.

As of now, investigators have only stated that Fletcher had a gun in his vehicle and pointed it at police.

When WAAY-31 asked Matthews why he doesn't agree with the town hall meeting he said in short, it's pointless.

"We grown folks, we know what to do. Police ought to give us a little bit more breathing room when it's nothing. It wasn't even a traffic violation. He wasn't even driving," he said.

He also said how his heart goes out to Fletcher's daughter and hopes someone can bring her peace.

"She will forever remember Halloween as deadly because of what they did to her," he said.

We spoke with Madison Mayor Paul Finley about the shooting and he said he has no comment to make at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff's office is still conducting their investigation into the shooting.