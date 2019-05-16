Huntsville abortion clinic remains open after Alabama abortion ban signed into law

Less than 24 hours after the controversial abortion bill became law, protesters on both sides of the issue came face-to-face on Thursday outside the Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville.

It's one of only three abortion clinics in Alabama. On Thursday, people were still coming and going from the facility .

The law doesn't go into effect for six months, and the owner of the Alabama Women's Center wants to set the record straight.

"Any type of new legislation, that's the first thing they want to know. 'Can I still receive services? Is it still legal?' And so I mean, the phone has been ringing off the hook," said Dalton Johnson, the owner of the Alabama Women's Center.

Johnson said, for now, the clinic is still running as normal.

"We are still open even though the governor, you know, Kay Ivey, signed the bill yesterday. The bill does not even take effect until 6 months from now," said Johnson.

It may take longer than 6 months for the bill to become law as groups like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are looking to sue.

"Of course it would be better if it were effective immediately," said a pro-life supporter, Elizabeth Nemati.

Right now, the bill still needs to make its way through the courts.

"We're here. We're here to take care of women of Alabama and surrounding states," said Johnson.